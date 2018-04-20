According to media reports, Sunil will be playing Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. Salman Khan had appeared on Sunil Grover’s special comedy show called Super Night with Tubelight. Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man.

Its good news for all Sunil Grover fans as the comedian-turned-actor has bagged another Bollywood film. According to latest media speculations, Sunil has been roped in for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Bharat, which will feature Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Sunil has also been roped in for Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming film Chhuriyaan in which he will share screen space with versatile actor Vijay Raaz, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and TV star Radhika Madan. He will also be making a comeback on small screen with his latest show Dhan Dhana Dhan.

According to media reports, Sunil will be playing Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. Salman Khan had appeared on Sunil Grover’s special comedy show called Super Night with Tubelight. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He will play an interesting role in the film. Previously, Sunil has worked in several Bollywood films in the past. In 2017, he played the protagonist in Coffee with D, but it tanked at the box office. Before that, Sunil worked in films like Ghajini, Heropanti, Gabbar is Back and Baaghi among others.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan responds to Sri Reddy And Ram Gopal Varma controversy

Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man. The film will mark Salman’s third collaboration with ace director Ali Abbas Zafar after blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat will be backed by Atul Agnihotri.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone becomes only Indian to be named among TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people

ALSO READ: Musician-turned-actor Ali Zafar issues statement on sexual misconduct by Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App