Actor Sunil Grover is taking social media by a storm with his new anti-smoking video. The video shares the harmful contents of a cigarette and urges to stay away from it.

Coronavirus lockdown has urged many creative souls to explore new ways to entertain their audience from home. This has not only been keeping themselves busy amid a pandemic but the fans entertained, taking them away from the misery that has clouded the world. Comedian and actor Sunil Grover is no different and has been leaving no stone unturned to make his fans have a hearty laugh. Recently, the actor decided to spread the message of quit smoking but in a rather unique way.

In a video shared by Sunil Grover on his social media profile, he said that he is all set to share a very popular recipe with everyone today. For this, you need cadmium (electric cells), Acetone (nail paint), shredded candle wax, ammonia (toilet cleaner), poison to taste and nicotine (insecticide). Voila! The recipe is ready.

Towards the end of video, Sunil Grover says that it looks really cool but you never get to know how many harmful chemical are in it. The one who gets to know, stays away from it. So, one should listen to Indian Cancer Society and stay away from tobacco and cigarette.

With this, Sunil Grover has also shared another video a few hours back, which is winning hearts on social media. In the video, the actor and his friends can be seen distributing ice creams to coronawarriors and thanking them for their relentless service. On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Salman Khan’s hit film Bharat that released last year.

