Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

INDIA’S GOT LATENT: Samay Raina brought back his notorious “aap brush kyun nahi karte?” joke during the premiere of India’s Got Latent Season 2. And, that just poured fuel into his long-running feud with fellow comedian Sunil Pal. Sunil didn’t wait long. He hit back almost immediately with a witty response, making sure their war of words stayed alive. Sunil Pal went straight for Samay, posting an Instagram Reel to address the drama head-on. He roped in mimicry artist Jay Verma, who nailed Samay’s signature quirks in the video while Sunil delivered his punchlines.

Sunil Pal hits back at Samay Raina over ‘Brush Joke’

The reel opens with Sunil poking fun at Samay’s name, then jumping right into the “brush joke” that’s been going viral. Sunil says, “Samay Raina, main tujhe issliye maaf kar raha hoon kyunki raat ke time hum show karte hai aur tere naam ka matlab hi raat ka time hai. Samay matlab time aur Raina matlab raat. Raat ke time ki hum respect karte hai.”

While Jay keeps up the spot-on impression in the background, Sunil drops another jab: “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” Which boils down to: “You said I don’t brush my teeth, right? But you do, so why does so much filth come out of your mouth, man?”

What is the feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal?

The rivalry between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has been on for some time now, as Sunil last year openly criticised the inappropriate language in the first season ofIndia’s Got Latent. At the time, Sunil suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Later, Samay retaliated in his comeback stand-up special Still Alive, accusing Sunil of being insecure and frustrated, and saying that he himself wanted to be on India’s Got Latent.

The differences between the two were more pronounced when they were seen together during. The Great Indian Kapil Show last month. In the episode, Sunil once again strongly criticised Samay’s style of comedy. Samay put an end to this, and fired back, “Yeh sab toh theek hai, aap ye batao ki aap brush kyun nahi karte? All right, but why don’t you brush your teeth?”

Sunil was later forgiven by Kapil Sharma. But Sunil was not ready to give in; he said he could only give him advice as a senior and not forgiveness. Samay’s infamous joke came back in the Season 2 premiere, which debuted at the same time on Netflix and his own channel on YouTube on Saturday. It was when a contestant talked about the particular type of toothpaste she uses. Taking the opportunity, Samay joked that she should give some toothpaste to Sunil Pal too.

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