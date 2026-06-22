Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal India s Got Latent 370 Kg Biryani Row alia bhatt eknath shinde CBFC cuts icc pakistani actress latest BJP news Andy Burnham Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

The feud between comedian Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has reignited after Samay revived his viral "brush joke" during India's Got Latent Season 2. Sunil responded with a sarcastic Instagram Reel, escalating their ongoing war of words over comedy styles and past criticisms.

Samay Raina with Sunil Pal ( IMAGE: X)
Samay Raina with Sunil Pal ( IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 19:04 IST

INDIA’S GOT LATENT: Samay Raina brought back his notorious “aap brush kyun nahi karte?” joke during the premiere of India’s Got Latent Season 2. And, that just poured fuel into his long-running feud with fellow comedian Sunil Pal. Sunil didn’t wait long. He hit back almost immediately with a witty response, making sure their war of words stayed alive. Sunil Pal went straight for Samay, posting an Instagram Reel to address the drama head-on. He roped in mimicry artist Jay Verma, who nailed Samay’s signature quirks in the video while Sunil delivered his punchlines. 

Sunil Pal hits back at Samay Raina over ‘Brush Joke’ 

The reel opens with Sunil poking fun at Samay’s name, then jumping right into the “brush joke” that’s been going viral. Sunil says, “Samay Raina, main tujhe issliye maaf kar raha hoon kyunki raat ke time hum show karte hai aur tere naam ka matlab hi raat ka time hai. Samay matlab time aur Raina matlab raat. Raat ke time ki hum respect karte hai.” 

While Jay keeps up the spot-on impression in the background, Sunil drops another jab: “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” Which boils down to: “You said I don’t brush my teeth, right? But you do, so why does so much filth come out of your mouth, man?”

You Might Be Interested In

What is the feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal? 

The rivalry between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has been on for some time now, as Sunil last year openly criticised the inappropriate language in the first season ofIndia’s Got Latent. At the time, Sunil suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Later, Samay retaliated in his comeback stand-up special Still Alive, accusing Sunil of being insecure and frustrated, and saying that he himself wanted to be on India’s Got Latent.

The differences between the two were more pronounced when they were seen together during. The Great Indian Kapil Show last month. In the episode, Sunil once again strongly criticised Samay’s style of comedy. Samay put an end to this, and fired back, “Yeh sab toh theek hai, aap ye batao ki aap brush kyun nahi karte? All right, but why don’t you brush your teeth?”

Sunil was later forgiven by Kapil Sharma. But Sunil was not ready to give in; he said he could only give him advice as a senior and not forgiveness. Samay’s infamous joke came back in the Season 2 premiere, which debuted at the same time on Netflix and his own channel on YouTube on Saturday. It was when a contestant talked about the particular type of toothpaste she uses. Taking the opportunity, Samay joked that she should give some toothpaste to Sunil Pal too.

MUST READ: Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2
Tags: home-hero-pos-5India s Got Latentlatest celebrity newssamay rainaSunil PalSunil Pal news

RELATED News

Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Bobby Deol Really Ask ‘What Is That’ About Samay Raina’s Show? Viral Clip Sparks Debate

CBFC Orders 14 Changes In Welcome To The Jungle; Disha Patani And Jacqueline Fernandez Visuals Edited

When Shah Rukh Khan Served Samosas At NSD: Pankaj Kapur Recalls A Little-Known Story From The Superstar’s Childhood

Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

‘Virat Kohli is Like Carlos Alcaraz’: Sanju Samson Compares Indian Cricketers To Tennis Stars, Names MS Dhoni As Roger Federer of Cricket Before Wimbledon 2026

27-Year-Old Odisha Man's Death Exposes Alleged Illegal Activities In Kerala

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Links To Jaish-e-Mohammed

Alan Greenspan, Former Chairman Of US Fed, Dies At 100

Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp

India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record-Breaking Debut in Focus as Cricket Ireland Provide Major Update on Series Schedule

Israel Refuses To Withdraw From Lebanon Security Zone

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer's Resignation

Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2
Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2
Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2
Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral ‘Brush Joke’ In India’s Got Latent 2

QUICK LINKS