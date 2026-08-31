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Home > Entertainment News > Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’

Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’

Sunil Pal has criticised Archana Puran Singh’s decision to appear on India’s Got Latent Season 2, saying jokes directed at her husband and sons crossed a line. His remarks come after Archana appeared alongside Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri on the show.

Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh (Photo:X)
Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 16:44 IST

Comedian Sunil Pal has questioned Archana Puran Singh’s decision to appear on India’s Got Latent Season 2, expressing disappointment over the jokes made about her family during the episode. Archana featured on the latest episode of Samay Raina’s comedy show alongside Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri. Her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan were also present in the audience. The episode subsequently drew attention online after Samay turned his roast towards Archana and her family.

What Did Sunil Pal Say About Archana Puran Singh’s Appearance?

In a video shared on Instagram, Sunil addressed Archana directly and said he considers her a “guru”. He explained that his objection was not that Archana herself insulted her family, but that he felt the comments made during the episode were disrespectful towards them. “Aapne beizzati nahi ki, par aapke parivaar ki beizzati waha pe ho gayi,” Sunil said.

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He specifically objected to comments about Archana’s sons and husband. According to Pal, her children were called “nalle” and Parmeet Sethi was described as “berozgar”.

Watch The Video Here

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A post shared by Sohel F Fidai (@sohelfidaiofficial)

Why Did Sunil Pal Question Archana’s Choice?

Pal also questioned why a veteran entertainer with an established career would choose to participate in a show known for its unfiltered comedy. He urged Archana to be more selective about the platforms she associates with, suggesting that she has already earned enough recognition and success in the entertainment industry.

His comments come amid a wider debate around India’s Got Latent and the boundaries of roast comedy. The show has repeatedly attracted attention for its deliberately provocative humour, while its second season has also generated substantial online engagement.

What Happened During Archana’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode?

The episode, released on August 28, featured Archana alongside Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri. Samay’s jokes targeted several aspects of Archana’s public persona, including her laughter, vlogs and family. Archana, however, largely responded to the banter with humour and appeared to take the jokes in her stride.  The episode quickly became one of the season’s biggest talking points. Reports said it crossed 15 million views within seven hours and 40 million views in just over a day, making it the most-watched episode of the season at the time.

Sunil Pal’s criticism now adds another layer to the conversation: is anything fair game in comedy if the person being roasted is willing to laugh along?

Archana Puran Singh has not publicly responded to Pal’s comments so far.

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Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’
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Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’

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Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’

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Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’
Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’
Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’
Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’

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