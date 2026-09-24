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Home > Entertainment News > Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

Comedian Sunil Pal has responded to Salman Khan’s recent criticism of social media trolls, taking a sharp dig at the Bollywood star and questioning the success of big-budget films while praising Hanuman Ansh.

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan
Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 19:15 IST

Comedian Sunil Pal has hit back at Salman Khan after the actor launched into a fiery discussion about online trolling during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Salman criticised people who target celebrities over their looks, age and professional choices, Pal used the opportunity to question the power and influence of Bollywood stars.

Speaking to paparazzi at a recent event, Pal argued that celebrities owe their stardom to the audience. He specifically mentioned Salman and Shah Rukh Khan before turning his attention to the performance of films at the box office.

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Sunil Pal Says ‘We Made Salman Khan’

Pal said that Salman Khan’s popularity was built by audiences who watched and supported his films. He then contrasted the reported performance of Hanuman Ansh with that of expensive Bollywood productions. “We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us,” Pal said, according to Hindustan Times. He went on to claim that Hanuman Ansh, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, earned Rs 500 crore, while a film made for Rs 500 crore could not even earn Rs 50 crore.

Pal also accused established stars of dominating the industry’s corporate ecosystem, saying smaller filmmakers struggle to get opportunities. He credited the success of Hanuman Ansh to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba.

Sunil Pal Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

Pal’s criticism did not stop with Bollywood’s box-office economics. He also aimed Bigg Boss, asking Salman to shut down the reality show and describing it as a “gutter show”.

He alleged that the programme gives visibility and stardom to people whom he considers a loss to the nation. His comments came directly in response to the ongoing discussion around celebrity trolling and the influence of social media.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Trolling?

Salman’s comments came during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, where he addressed the growing culture of online trolling. The actor spoke about being mocked for his age, appearance and changing physique, before removing his T-shirt on stage and challenging trolls to continue commenting on his body.

He also condemned comments about Katrina Kaif’s appearance following her pregnancy. Without naming her directly, Salman questioned why women are targeted for changes in their bodies after giving birth and said that weight can change after pregnancy. His remarks were widely interpreted as a response to the online trolling Katrina faced after her appearance at an Ambani family Ganpati celebration.

Salman further criticised intrusive paparazzi behaviour, particularly when photographers capture uncomfortable or inappropriate images of women. His remarks have since sparked discussion across social media, with several celebrities also speaking in support of his broader stand against online abuse.

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Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’
Tags: salman khanSunil Pal

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Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

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Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’
Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’
Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’
Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’
Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

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