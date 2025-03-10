Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Among the many celebratory posts, Suniel Shetty, the proud father-in-law of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, took to social media to express his admiration for his son-in-law’s crucial role in the victory.

India’s victory against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final brought not only national pride but also a surge of support from Bollywood celebrities. Among the many celebratory posts, Suniel Shetty, the proud father-in-law of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, took to social media to express his admiration for his son-in-law’s crucial role in the victory.

Suniel Shetty, known for his strong family bonds, shared a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) to honor KL Rahul’s contribution to the win. Along with a picture of Rahul raising his bat in celebration, Shetty wrote, “INDIA’S WISH !!!! Rahul’s COMMAND …….” The image captured the emotional moment as Rahul walked off the field after the match, his gesture symbolizing the triumph of Team India.

🇮🇳 INDIA'S WISH !!!! Rahul's COMMAND …… pic.twitter.com/SbllRkbUgP
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 9, 2025

KL Rahul Played A Key Role In India’s Victory

KL Rahul played a pivotal role in India’s victory, scoring an unbeaten 34 runs and securing the Champions Trophy for the team. His key performance earlier in the semi-final against Australia, where he hit the winning six, had already earned him admiration from fans across the country.

Fans were quick to praise Suniel Shetty for his supportive gesture towards his son-in-law. Many took to the post to express how rare it is to see such genuine familial pride. One fan commented, “Sasur ho to aisa! Itna support to mera apna baap naa kare” (This is how a father-in-law should be! Even my own father doesn’t support me this much), while others joked about Suniel doing “PR” for Rahul, calling it a “proud father-in-law moment” and jokingly referring to it as “Damaad flexing on top!”

Athiya Shetty, Suniel’s daughter and Rahul’s wife, also shared a heartfelt moment after India’s victory. She posted a picture of herself, with her baby bump clearly visible, gazing at the TV screen showing Rahul’s celebrations. She accompanied the post with a heart emoji, tagging her husband in the photo.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty has been keeping busy with several exciting projects. He recently appeared in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, produced by Karan Johar, where he played the role of Khushi Kapoor’s father. He is also set to star in the upcoming Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and others. The film is expected to release later this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting his performance in this highly anticipated project. Additionally, Suniel is also set to feature in Hera Pheri 3, the third installment of the iconic comedy series, alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

