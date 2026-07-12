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Home > Entertainment News > Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home

Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home

Sunita Ahuja has officially exited Lock Upp Season 2 on health grounds due to severely spiking diabetes levels and menopausal complications. To make her voluntary departure memorable, the makers invited Bollywood superstar Govinda and their daughter Tina Ahuja on stage to escort her home.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda, Image Credits- X
Sunita Ahuja and Govinda, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 11:23 IST

One of the most outspoken and buzzing inmates of the Lock Upp Season 2 has now exited the jail. None other than Sunita Ahuja, wife of the famous Bollywood actor Govinda, who has voluntarily left the reality show hosted by Netflix because of her deteriorating health condition.

Her poor physical state due to the stressful atmosphere and restricted food items inside the jail resulted in an emotional breakdown of the actress, which forced her to leave the jail for urgent medical attention. To make her exit more memorable, the organizers made it possible for the actress to be accompanied by her husband Govinda and her daughter Tina Ahuja on the stage.

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Why did Sunita Ahuja exit Lock Upp 2?

When asked about her hurried exit from the show, Sunita Ahuja confirmed that the reason behind her early exit was solely related to her medical condition and not the problem with her gaming skills. The actress mentioned that she was suffering from diabetes, which suddenly rose up during her stay in the prison.

In an interaction with the show hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Sunita mentioned the physical discomfort she was facing while being there.

“My health is not good because my diabetes is not in control,” Sunita shared on stage. “I am having tension, also because I am going through menopause. I have pain and some difficulty in breathing also. That is why I have been telling again and again that I want to go.”

Before she officially left the show, a heart-wrenching video had surfaced on social media wherein the actress could be seen pleading to let her out as she was unable to tolerate the tough conditions due to poor quality of food served to her.

How did Govinda react to Sunita’s stint on the show?

While meeting his wife again on stage, Govinda offered Sunita comfort and stated that she had never gone through such hard times in her entire life. While referring to her as “a kid,” the experienced actor made an admission about how his friends were forwarding him videos in which Sunita had completely lost her cool and was throwing abuses inside the Lock Upp house.

Smiting her fierce temper, Govinda playfully said, “No problem, jhela hai (I have been through this)”.

But Govinda also confessed that he had already warned Sunita not to get into such a tough reality show format because family affairs need to remain within the four walls of one’s house.

What controversies did Sunita spark during her stay?

Sunita’s short spell in Lock Upp 2 was quite an explosive one owing to her brutal truthfulness. In an earlier episode, her co-contestant Shreya Kalra interrogated her regarding the issue of marital infidelity and past affairs of Govinda.

Without beating around the bush, she went ahead to confirm in camera that it had taken place right from their married days. “Hero hain toh you can’t say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do (He is a hero, you can’t say anything. If I stress over it at this age, my diabetes will worsen),” she said, and this particular statement immediately became a topic of discussion all over the social media forums.

Justifying her blunt truthfulness when she exited, she said that there is no regret for having said those truths because Govinda himself came to get her from the show, which is the best answer for any such speculations of divorce between them.

ALSO READ: ‘I Froze’: Ram Kapoor’s Heartbreaking Revelation About Childhood Abuse Leaves Lock Upp Emotional

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Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home
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Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home

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Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home

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Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home
Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home
Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home
Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home

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