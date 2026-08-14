Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Govinda and wife, Sunita Ahuja, are once again at the centre of Bollywood headlines after the veteran actor was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The sighting has revived speculation surrounding Govinda and the newcomer, following earlier comments by Sunita about alleged relationships involving her husband. Importantly, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Govinda And Komal?

Asked about Govinda being seen with Komal while the two promote Roopa, Sunita initially brushed it off, saying, “Picture banna bhi to chahiye,” before adding that promotion comes after a film is made. She then took a sharper swipe at the situation, questioning why Govinda was spending time with a woman she described as being around their daughter’s age. Sunita also made a pointed remark about Komal’s appearance and referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”. Her comments quickly circulated online, adding another layer to the speculation surrounding the actor and his much-younger co-star.

The latest episode follows previous remarks from Sunita about alleged affairs. In January, she had spoken about a younger actress without initially naming her, while later reports connected those comments to Komal.

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Govinda Has Previously Addressed The Affair Rumours

Govinda has not confirmed Sunita’s allegations. In February, however, he responded to the speculation and thanked Komal for remaining silent amid the controversy. More recently, Govinda addressed the broader allegations about his personal life, saying that Sunita’s criticism often comes with affection while also questioning why she speaks negatively about him publicly.

The couple, who married in 1987, have remained together despite years of public scrutiny and occasional speculation about their relationship. Govinda has previously dismissed rumours about a serious rift in their marriage.

Govinda’s Roopa Marks His Big-Screen Comeback

The timing is notable. Govinda is preparing to return to theatres with Roopa, nearly seven years after his last theatrical release, Rangeela Raja (2019). The film introduces Komal Rani Swarnkar as the female lead, with Govinda also serving as producer. Govinda has described Roopa as a heroine-oriented film aimed particularly at younger audiences. He has also spoken about the industry having written him off, saying he believes in starting again.

For now, the rumours surrounding Govinda and Komal remain just that, rumours, while Roopa puts the veteran actor back in the spotlight for a very different reason: his long-awaited return to cinema.