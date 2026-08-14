LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Govinda’s personal life is once again drawing attention after he was spotted with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar, prompting wife Sunita Ahuja to make sharp remarks about the actor and his co-star. The latest episode comes as Govinda prepares for his return to the big screen.

Sunita Ahuja-Govinda (Photo:X)
Sunita Ahuja-Govinda (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 17:27 IST

Govinda and wife, Sunita Ahuja, are once again at the centre of Bollywood headlines after the veteran actor was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The sighting has revived speculation surrounding Govinda and the newcomer, following earlier comments by Sunita about alleged relationships involving her husband. Importantly, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Govinda And Komal?

Asked about Govinda being seen with Komal while the two promote Roopa, Sunita initially brushed it off, saying, “Picture banna bhi to chahiye,” before adding that promotion comes after a film is made. She then took a sharper swipe at the situation, questioning why Govinda was spending time with a woman she described as being around their daughter’s age. Sunita also made a pointed remark about Komal’s appearance and referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”. Her comments quickly circulated online, adding another layer to the speculation surrounding the actor and his much-younger co-star.

You Might Be Interested In

The latest episode follows previous remarks from Sunita about alleged affairs. In January, she had spoken about a younger actress without initially naming her, while later reports connected those comments to Komal.

Watch

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Govinda Has Previously Addressed The Affair Rumours

Govinda has not confirmed Sunita’s allegations. In February, however, he responded to the speculation and thanked Komal for remaining silent amid the controversy.  More recently, Govinda addressed the broader allegations about his personal life, saying that Sunita’s criticism often comes with affection while also questioning why she speaks negatively about him publicly.

The couple, who married in 1987, have remained together despite years of public scrutiny and occasional speculation about their relationship. Govinda has previously dismissed rumours about a serious rift in their marriage.

Govinda’s Roopa Marks His Big-Screen Comeback

The timing is notable. Govinda is preparing to return to theatres with Roopa, nearly seven years after his last theatrical release, Rangeela Raja (2019). The film introduces Komal Rani Swarnkar as the female lead, with Govinda also serving as producer.  Govinda has described Roopa as a heroine-oriented film aimed particularly at younger audiences. He has also spoken about the industry having written him off, saying he believes in starting again.

For now, the rumours surrounding Govinda and Komal remain just that, rumours, while Roopa puts the veteran actor back in the spotlight for a very different reason: his long-awaited return to cinema.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH
Tags: Bollywood newsgovindaKomal Rani SwarnkarRoopaSunita Ahuja

RELATED News

Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’

Agadha Review: Kamakshi Bhaskarla Shines In A Predictable Horror Drama That Finds Its Footing Late

10 Patriotic Films To Watch On OTT This Independence Day: From Shershaah To Swades

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia And Others Get Relief As Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Over India’s Got Latent Remarks

5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here

LATEST NEWS

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Durand Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Fixtures, List Of Teams Qualified and Timings

Juniper Hotels to Invest Rs 850 Crore to Develop Landmark Luxury Hotel in New Delhi

16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lightning Strikes While Using Phone On Charge

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

Why Does Mayawati Avoid Sarees? The Story Behind Her Signature White Attire

FC Barcelona Shortlist Luis Suárez as Alternative to Julián Álvarez Amid Transfer Uncertainty

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, India vs Wales: Check Head-to-Head Record, Team News, Squads, Venue, Time, Live Streaming Details and More | All You Need to Know

RGIPT Bengaluru Strengthens Campus Infrastructure with Foundation Stone Laying for Gymnasium and Inauguration of CDC Office, Vehicle Parking and BMTC Bus Stop.

Organic Recycling Systems’ Subsidiary Secures Second O&M Contract from Indian Oil for Gorakhpur CBG Plant

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH
Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH
Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH
Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

QUICK LINKS