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Home > Entertainment News > Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says ‘There Is No Separation’

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says ‘There Is No Separation’

Sunita Ahuja’s appearance at a Mumbai family court on Wednesday sparked fresh speculation about her marriage to Govinda. Hours later, the actor’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn her divorce petition, saying the couple’s family matter had become unnecessarily public.

Sunita Ahuja-Govinda (Photo: X)
Sunita Ahuja-Govinda (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 17:01 IST

After weeks of renewed speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, the latest development appears to have brought a major turn in the story. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce petition against the actor. He also said there is currently no separation between the couple.  The development came on August 19, when Sunita was photographed outside Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Her appearance initially raised questions about whether she had taken further legal steps in her reported marital dispute with Govinda.

According to Sinha, however, Sunita had gone to court to withdraw the case.

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Govinda’s Manager Says Family Matter Should Have Stayed Private

Speaking to NDTV, Sinha expressed disappointment over how the couple’s personal issues had played out publicly. He argued that disagreements within a marriage can often be resolved privately through conversation. “Family matters should stay within the family,” he said, adding that there was no need for the situation to become a public spectacle.

He further indicated that Govinda had no immediate reaction to the development, as the withdrawal had happened only moments earlier.

Why Govinda And Sunita’s Marriage Was Under Scrutiny

The couple’s relationship has faced renewed attention following a series of public statements and controversies. Sunita recently made remarks about Govinda’s reported association with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, even referring to him as a “sugar daddy”. Govinda subsequently responded publicly, asking her to be mindful of her language and strongly rejecting attempts to damage his reputation.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Their marriage was initially kept private and was publicly acknowledged later.

For now, the withdrawal of the divorce petition marks a significant shift in a saga that has kept the couple in the spotlight. Whether the reconciliation will end the public speculation remains to be seen, but Govinda’s team has made its position clear: there is no separation.

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Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says ‘There Is No Separation’
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Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says ‘There Is No Separation’
Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says ‘There Is No Separation’
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