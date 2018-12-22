Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur have welcomed their baby boy. Priya shares her photographs on the social media while flaunting their baby bump. The name of the baby boy is Azarius. Check out the meaning of Azarius.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur has become a proud father of a baby boy. The couple have reportedly named the baby boy as Azarias Kapur. Azarius is a Hebrew name which means ‘God has helped.’ Priya who is quite active on the social media has made sure to share photographs on her Instagram handle. Flaunting her baby bump, she looks beautiful in several photographs. As per sources, Azarius name people will turn out to be a strong independent and highly creative nature, with drive and ambition to accomplish things out of the ordinary.

Priya has become a mother for the second time. She is the mother of an adorable daughter Safira with Vikram Chatwal. While on the other hand, Sunjay is a father to two children with Karisma Kapoor- Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Meanwhile, check out the lovely pictures of Sunjay Kapur with Priya Sachdev.

For the uninitiated, Sunjay and Priya met on a flight and dated for about five years before tying the knot. Sharing her loves story, Priya once told a leading daily that during the flight, neither of them had any idea that irrespective of their public perception and misconceptions, they thought of keep going on with their relationship.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor parted ways in the year 2014. On June 13, 2016, the couple was officially granted divorce by the Mumbai Family Court. Presently, Karisma has the custody of her children Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay has been granted with visiting rights.

On the other hand, there were rumours in the air that Karisma might tie the knot with Sandeep Toshniwal since they have been dating for soem years. However, in clearing all the rumours around it, Karishma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor said that the rumours don’t hold any truth in this. He would want to get Karisma married again, but she is not interested. Also, they have spoken about it however she is not at all interested in starting her family again. Currently, she just wants to concentrate on raising her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well.

