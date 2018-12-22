Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, becomes father again: Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have been blessed with a baby boy and the couple has decided that they will name their baby Azarias Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, becomes father again: Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have been blessed with a baby boy and the couple has decided that they will name their baby Azarias Kapur. The news about Sanjay and Priya expecting a baby floated on the internet in October this year when the photos of Priya with a baby bump went viral on social media platforms. Priya, on the other hand, confirmed the news of her pregnancy by sharing the photo of her baby bump on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The news is more in the limelight because Sunjay is Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband. They tied the knot in 2003, eleven years later Karisma filed for a divorce in 2014 and Mumbai Family court granted the divorce on June 13, 2016. Currently, Karisma holds the custody of her children Samaira and Kiaan while Sanjay is given the rights of visiting the children.

The couple loves each other and it is evident through the photos shared by Priya on her Instagram. Despite Sunjay and Karisma having sour relations, Priya loves sharing the photos of Karisma’s kids on her Instagram. It is good to see that Sanjay is not leaving his sense of parenthood towards his children with Karisma and even Priya supports him.

Sanjay Kapur got married to model Priya Sachdev on April 13, who is the ex-wife of business tycoon Vikram Chatwal. Karisma Kapoor has reportedly found love in Businessman Sandeep Toshniwal but when the news of their wedding floated around then Randhir Kapoor made it clear that actress is in no mood to start a family again. She is focusing more upon her work and bringing up her two children.

There is no response till now from Karisma or her family on this news. We wish the couple happy parenting.

