Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has opened up about his son Karan Deol's debut. The young actor will be appearing in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass for the first time.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently shooting Yamla pagla Deewana: Phir Se is also launching his son Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie will be crucial for father–son duo as where Karan will be appearing for the first time on silver screen, Sunny will be directing the movie. The 61-year-old actor who has always been tight lipped about his son’s debut from media, recently opened up about Karan.

While speaking to PTI, Sunny Deol said that when he came in the industry, he was mentally prepared. Adding to this Karan’s father said that he was sure Karan was coming in his own way the way he (Sunny Deol) had come came in. Rest is up to him (Karan) how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he did the job and that was all up to him.

Assuring his presence will always be there for Karan, Sunny Deol further told PTI that as a father, he was always there with him. But he couldn’t go and work for him or select things for him. It is up to us what we become as individuals.

For the uninitiated, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas took its title from one of the popular song from Dharemdra’s film Blackmail.

The newbie Karan has assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, starring Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, when asked if he would like to see a biopic on his father Dharmendra, Sunny said that it was going to be a difficult task to make a film on the veteran actor’s life.

On the other hand, on being asked about the biopic from the veteran actor Dharmendra, the 82 year old actor said that he had always drunk a lot of alcohol, but he had never done anything that had been termed wrong or disgusting. So if a biopic was made on my life, nothing needed to be filtered. I had never shown any kind of infidelity or betrayal towards anyone in my life,”

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is slated to release on August 31.

