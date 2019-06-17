Sunny Deol has admitted that he did not speak to Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years during the intense skirmish at the shooting of horror-thriller Darr. The Bollywood actor did not stop there, he alleged that had disagreements with director Yash Chopra as well.

Sunny Deol has admitted that he didn’t speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after an intense skirmish during the shooting of their 1993 film Darr. As per reports, in an interview with Rajat Sharma in a famous show Aap Ki Adalat. Sunny Deol claimed that he was not aware that Shah Rukh Khan’s character, an obsessive stalker, would be glorified in the film. Deol has refrained from working with SRK in any other films ever since.

Deol alleged that his only issue with the film was the glorification of the villain, which he was not told about prior to filming. Besides that, Deol stated that both his as well as SRK’s characters were enjoyed by fans. In a recent Filmfare interview, Deol also expressed his discontent with the late director, Yash Chopra, saying that he would never work with Yash Raj Films ever again as Chopra was not ‘a man of his words. Deol also stated that he did not have fond memories of the late director as Chopra betrayed the actor’s faith in him.

The 1993 psychological thriller Darr was a smash hit among fans and critics alike. The film starred Juhi Chawla in the lead female role and is widely remembered for SRK’s brilliant performance.

Darr is touted as the film that catapulted Shah Rukh Khan into the limelight. The 1993 film increased SRK’s large fan following, owing greatly to his now famous line, I love you, K-k-k-Kiran. The megastar has most recently been seen in the 2019 box office flop, Zero. On the other hand, Sunny Deol has dived into the realm of politics, being a current Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur.

