Bollywood diva Preity Zinta took to her official Twitter account to share the motion poster of her upcoming movie Bhaiaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev Brijendra Kala and Pankaj Jha. Presented by Zee Studios, Mahendra Dhariwal's movie will hit the theatres on October 19, this year.

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev Brijendra Kala and Pankaj Jha. Made under the banners of Metro Movies, Bhaiaji Superhit is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The action comedy film is the comeback movie, Preity Zinta. Presented by Zee Studios, Neerraj Pathak’s movie will hit the theatres on October 19, this year in around 3500 screens.

Bollywood diva Preity Zinta took to her social media platform to share her intense look from the forthcoming movie. In a beautiful red saree, Zinta looks stunning in the Indian attire while she is seen holding a gun. The gorgeous lady shared the motion poster of her movie in which she will be seen essaying the role of Sapna Dubey. Take a look at the motion poster Zinta shared.

Thank you for all your love & support & for making today so special. Here is something that we’ve put together for you guys so check it out! 😍 Love you all! 🤩❤ Ting! #SapnaDubey #BhaiajiSuperhit #PZisBack! pic.twitter.com/96jqBCnl2p — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 7, 2018

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the new poster of Preity Zinta’s upcoming movie Bhaiaji Superhit.

Preity G Zinta… New poster of #BhaiajiSuperhit… Stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel… Directed by Neerraj Pathak… 19 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/xJOLcEkhwe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to romance Farhan Akhtar for Shonali Bose’s next?

Last month, the male lead of the movie Sunny Deol took to his official Twitter account to share the poster of the upcoming movie that will hit the theatres in October, this year.

Talking about other projects, Sunny Deol will be seen in the sequel of 2013’s Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Navaniat Singh’s directorial Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will star the Deol brothers and father Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Rana Ranbir. The action comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will hit the theatres on August 31, this year. Made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd., Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited, the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise is bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More