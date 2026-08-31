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Home > Entertainment News > Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

Sunny Deol is set to return as his iconic Ghatak character in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ghatak Ghus Ke Marega, but the filmmaker insists it is not Ghatak 2.

Sunny Deol (Photo:X)
Sunny Deol (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 11:24 IST

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are not done collaborating just yet. After reuniting for Batwara 1947, the actor-director duo is already working on more projects together, including a film that brings back Sunny’s character from their 1996 action-drama Ghatak. However, Santoshi has made one thing clear — the upcoming film is not Ghatak 2.

What Is Ghatak Ghus Ke Marega?

The new film is titled Ghatak Ghus Ke Marega and will once again feature Sunny Deol as the same Varanasi-based character audiences remember from Ghatak. Santoshi told PTI that while the character will return, the film will not continue the story of the 1996 movie in the conventional sequel format.

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According to the filmmaker, the new project will instead feature a fresh story while retaining the emotional core, action and powerful dialogue-driven style associated with Sunny’s original character. He also said that fans of Sunny can expect a film packed with action, emotion and strong dialogues.

Why Is Rajkumar Santoshi Refusing To Call It Ghatak 2?

Santoshi has repeatedly said that he does not believe in straightforward sequels simply for the sake of extending a successful franchise. That is also why he reportedly turned down the opportunity to direct Jaat 2 and had earlier stayed away from Ghayal Returns.

A similar approach is being followed with his planned spiritual follow-up to Andaz Apna Apna. Rather than continuing the original story directly, Santoshi is developing a new film in the same comedy-adventure space.

Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi Have Another Film In The Works

Ghatak Ghus Ke Marega is not the only project the duo is currently discussing. Santoshi has also revealed that he and Sunny are working on another action thriller in which the actor will play a Sardar based in the United States. The filmmaker said formal announcements regarding their upcoming films will be made soon.

Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite After Batwara 1947

The new projects come shortly after the disappointing box-office run of Batwara 1947, which marked Sunny and Santoshi’s reunion after nearly three decades. Their earlier collaborations, Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak had built one of Hindi cinema’s most successful actor-director partnerships.

Despite the setback of Batwara 1947, both appear ready to revisit the action-heavy space that made their earlier collaborations so popular. And with Sunny’s Ghatak character now officially set to return, the biggest question will be whether Ghatak Ghus Ke Marega can recreate the impact of the 1996 original without actually becoming its sequel.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Rs 47 Crore In 24 Days — How Did The Film Turn Into A Sleeper Hit?

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Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?
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Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

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Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

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Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?
Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?
Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?
Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

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