Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat, Fans Say Bollywood Is Copying

While the official plot remains under wraps, Jaat promises to be a high-energy action film, blending intense drama with elements of comedy and romance. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

Sunny Deol is all set to make his Tollywood debut with the film, Jaat.

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol is set to step into Telugu cinema with his upcoming film, Jaat.

The trailer has taken social media by storm, with one particular dialogue grabbing the most attention.

Jaat Trailer: A Glimpse into the Action-Packed Story

The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, unveiled the Jaat trailer on Monday, spanning two minutes and 52 seconds. The trailer opens with an intense police investigation before shifting focus to the ruthless crimes committed by Ranatunga and his men.

Set in a lawless village known as Ranatunga’s Lanka, the story follows Sunny Deol’s character as he fearlessly takes on criminals, confronts the dreaded Ranatunga, and works to restore peace and justice for the oppressed villagers.

SUNNY DEOL: ‘JAAT’ TRAILER IS PURE MASS… 10 APRIL 2025 RELEASE… #SunnyDeol unleashes his mass appeal in the action-packed #JaatTrailer… Following the #Blockbuster success of #Gadar2, the expectations from #Jaat are massive. Watch out for the dialogue at the end of the… pic.twitter.com/2w77hdXlsL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2025

Sunny Deol Recreates His Iconic Dhai Kilo Ka Haath Dialogue

One of the major highlights of the trailer is Sunny Deol’s recreation of his legendary dialogue, “Dhai kilo ka haath,” originally from his 1993 hit Damini. This nostalgic moment has sparked excitement among fans, adding to the film’s anticipation.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast:

Sunny Deol in the lead role

Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, Ranatunga

Vineet Kumar Singh as Ranatunga’s brother, Somulu

Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in key roles

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, along with TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. Music for the film is composed by Thaman S.

How did the fans react?

casting director deserves applause 👏 — Brando speaks (@cinemafanz99) March 24, 2025

Sunny deol is in Top form after success of Gadar 2..we are eagerly waiting for this — akhilesh kumar (@akumar92) March 24, 2025

The Jaat trailer is 🔥! Sunny Deol’s mass appeal is definitely alive and kicking. That last dialogue gives all the chills, and the star cast looks solid! Can’t wait for this one. April 10th, here we come! — Dwight Schrute (@dwiteschute) March 24, 2025

#RandeepHooda is looking first rate. Sunny Deol dialogue delivery is fantastic but he is too old to cast as HERO. Bollywood is just copying Tollywood in action and direction. It’s good to see that Pakistani cities are spared from him in #Jaat — USMAN|TheExplicitAnalyst| (@engrmub) March 24, 2025

What to Expect from Jaat

Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Jaat, Sunny Deol has an exciting lineup of films. He will be seen next in the highly anticipated Lahore 1947 and Border 2, both of which have generated immense buzz among fans.

With Jaat, Sunny Deol’s Tollywood debut is expected to be a blockbuster, leaving audiences eager for more action-packed performances from the veteran star.