Sunny Deol On Pan Masala Ads Amid FDA Notice To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn: ‘Kabhi Karunga Bhi Nahi’

Sunny Deol has drawn a clear line when it comes to brand endorsements: pan masala is something he says he will never promote. In a recent conversation with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, the Batwara 1947 actor spoke about turning down commercial offers that do not align with his personal beliefs. He specifically addressed pan masala advertisements, saying such offers have come his way but he has chosen not to accept them.

“I don’t do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi (I will never do pan masala ads),” Sunny said. “I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in. I don’t think this is a good thing to promote.”

‘My Conscience Doesn’t Allow It,’ Says The Actor

Sunny said his decision is ultimately guided by his principles rather than the commercial value of an endorsement. He explained that there have been several things he has refused because his conscience did not allow him to associate with them.

“Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta,” he said, adding that he takes up the things he genuinely believes he should do. His remarks come as celebrity endorsements of pan masala and so-called “mouth freshener” products face renewed scrutiny.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Face FDA Notice

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over a 2024 advertisement for Vimal elaichi. The brand is associated with pan masala products, prompting the FDA to examine whether the campaign could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion. The actors have been given 15 days from receipt of the notices to submit their explanations. The FDA has warned that further action could follow if the responses are deemed unsatisfactory.

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 Connection

Sunny is currently appearing in Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film marks Sunny and Santoshi’s reunion nearly three decades after Ghatak (1996).