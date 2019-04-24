In the speech he gave when he joined BJP yesterday, he said that his father served Atal ji and now I will serve Modi ji and I want him as our prime minter for 5 more years. The star further on said that I will do anything that my family (BJP) needs.

Among the many other Bollywood celebrities who have turned politicians, Sunny Deol too is now a part of the actor turned politicians clan. Yesterday on April 23, 2019, Sunny Deol made it official when he joined BJP in front of the union ministers Nirmala Sitharamana and Piyush Goyal. He is likely to contest from Gurdaspur. As the news went viral, the fans and celebrities started applauding the actor and very soon #SunnyDeol started trending on twitter but after a few minutes some people got confused as to who is actually a part of BJP former porn star Sunny Leone or Gadar star Sunny Deol and eventually even #sunnyleone started trending on Youtube as well!

Talking about other stars who have joined politics this year are- Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav who has joined BJP, Urmila Matondkar who last month became a part of Indian National Congress and will be contesting from North Mumbai constituency. The other stars are Jaya Prada, Paresh Rawal, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, and many other actors who have turned politicians. Take a look at what Tweeple has to say on Sunny Deol joining BJP here:

#SunnyJoinsBJP #SunnyPaaji #SunnydeolBjp #SunnyLeone BJP erred in fielding Sunny Deol instead of Sunny Leone,Congress has this golden opportunity to field Sunny leone from any constituency and 💯 % victory is assured @vintywal @JhaSanjay — MUNISH PRABHAKAR (@PRABHAKARMUNISH) April 23, 2019

Talking baout Former porn star Sunny Leone who started her acting career with Jism 2 is a social media sensation with more than 20 million followers on Instagram. The diva has featured ion more than fifteen films such as One night stand, Ragini MMS 2, Beiimaan Love, Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Hate story 2, Deviance, Tera Intezaar, JAckpot, Singh IS Bling, and many other movies whereas on the other hand Sunny Deol who started his acting career with blockbuster hit Betaab in 1983 and has featured in more than 50 films till now and has finally taken a break from the acting industry and now ill get fully engrossed in the politics.

Rahul Gandhi is thinking to bring #SunnyLeone to counter #SunnyDeol Mukkal Muqabula oh laila 💃🕺 — Sandeep (@SandeepH29) April 23, 2019

Will #congress push #SunnyLeone to contest against #SunnyDeol..to confuse voters like Mandya? Will be SunnyVsSunny — Amith CD (@Amith_Devadiga) April 24, 2019

