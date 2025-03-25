Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol, at the Jaat trailer launch, praised South filmmakers, criticized Bollywood’s commercial approach, and hinted at settling in the South.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol, known for his blockbuster comeback with Gadar 2, has expressed admiration for South Indian filmmakers and their passionate approach to cinema. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Jaat on March 24, Deol emphasized that producers in the North should take inspiration from their Southern counterparts when it comes to making films with dedication and sincerity.

The 67-year-old actor remarked that South Indian filmmakers prioritize storytelling and trust their directors, ensuring that the content remains the true hero of the film. He went as far as hinting that he might consider settling in the South, echoing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s recent statement about leaving Bollywood.

Sunny deol talking about Salman Khan's upcoming #Sikandar corporate booking planning and his past movies like Tiger 3 and kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan pic.twitter.com/VyLCI8yBws
— Aman 🇵🇱 (@Donajcr7) March 24, 2025

‘Bombay Producers Should Learn from the South’

Speaking at the event, Deol criticized the way Bollywood functions, urging the industry to refer to itself as Hindi cinema instead of Bollywood. He stressed the need for filmmakers in the North to regain their passion for storytelling.

“My producers are so good. I want producers in Bombay to learn from them. You all call it Bollywood, but first refer to it as Hindi cinema and learn how to make films with love. They focus on the subject, trust the director’s vision, and spare no effort in executing it. For them, the story is the real hero,” Deol said.

He also stated that he enjoyed working with the makers of Jaat and even suggested doing another film with them. “Maybe I shall go and settle there (in the South),” he added.

South’s Pan-India Appeal vs. Bollywood’s Commercial Approach

The actor further highlighted how South Indian films retain traditional values, making them relatable to audiences across India. He pointed out that many Hindi films of the past, such as Ghatak, Damini, and Arjun, had a strong connection with audiences, something he believes Bollywood should strive to recapture.

When asked where Hindi cinema is falling behind, Deol explained that the industry has become overly commercial due to corporate involvement.

“Earlier, producers would genuinely like a story after hearing a narration and commit themselves to making it. But then, corporates entered, and it all became about business. In this process, people lost interest in the craft. Those who had the hunger for filmmaking were left behind,” he remarked.

‘Jaat’ to Hit Theaters on April 10

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Sunny Deol alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Randeep Hooda. The action-packed film is set for release on April 10, adding to the list of highly anticipated projects in Indian cinema this year.

With his strong statements, Sunny Deol has once again sparked a debate about the contrasting filmmaking styles of Bollywood and the South. His remarks indicate a growing recognition of the South’s dominance in delivering successful pan-India films while Bollywood grapples with changing audience expectations.