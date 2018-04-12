Bhaiyyaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel in prominent roles will hit the screens on September 14th, 2018. In the film, Sunny will seen essaying a double role. Speaking about the film, Sunny has revealed that the subject of the film is something he has never attempted before and audiences can expect some high octane action sequences in the film.

Sunny Deol’s film ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’, which was supposed to hit the screens much earlier, will finally see the light of the day and hit the screens on September 14, 2018. Bhaiyaaji Superhit starring Sunny along with Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Evelyn Sharma and Mithun Chakraborty has been helmed by Neeraj Pathak. In an official statement, Sunny has confirmed that he will be essaying a double role in the film. “I am looking forward to this film as this is the first time that I am playing a double role. The subject of the film is also quite novel and something that I have never attempted earlier,” Sunny said in a statement.

With Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Mithun Chakraborty on board, the audiences can expect high dose of comedy and laughter. The film revolves around Sunny’s character, who is a UP don and aspires to fulfill his Bollywood dreams, while Preity will essaying the role of his wife in the film. While the initial cast was announced in 2011 and scheduled for a release in 2012, the project kept on stalling till 2016. Film producer Mahendra Dhariwal had earlier said in that a statement that the film will be one of Sunny Deol’s biggest hits till now, as it is a very interesting story.

In a interview with Mid Day, Sunny has further revealed, “The film has some high-octane action stunts. I will be seen in a double role. The characters are not twins, they merely look alike. I hope the audience likes what I have attempted.” Interestingly, Bhaiyyaji Superstar will also break Preity Zinta’s 5-year-long gap from Bollywood. The diva was last seen in her film Ishqk in Paris.

