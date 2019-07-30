Sunny Deol rescues 45-year-old woman sold as a slave: Veena Bedi was reportedly sold to Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her to believe that he would get her a Rs 30,000/- housekeeping job in Kuwait. Learning of this, Sunny Deol intervened immediately.

Sunny Deol rescues 45-year-old woman sold as a slave: Actor-politician Sunny Deol saved a woman from getting sold as a slave to a Pakistani man. The woman Veena Bedi reportedly was looking for a job and was conned into believing that she will get a Rs 30,000 per month job in Kuwait, but rather was sold to a Pakistani guy.

As the BJP’s MP from Gurdaspur Sunny learned of this incident he personally intervened and contacted two NGO’s of Kuwait and Ministry of External Affairs to make sure nothing happens as such. After contacting the Ministry of External Affairs, swift action was taken and Bedi was brought back home on Friday.

Sunny’s father Dharmendra, a politician and veteran actor, shared a tweet appreciating Gaddar: Ek Prem Katha star and said Naukri samajh ke farz nibhana Sunny Bete (Treat your job as a responsibility, son) God bless you. And with this also shared a snapshot of the newspaper.

See tweet:

नौकरी समझ कर फ़र्ज़ निभाना, सनी बेटे .God bless you 🤧 pic.twitter.com/axIJbuW7lQ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2019

Sunny Deol is currently a BJP member who took his oath a few months back where he said- The way my father Dharmendra was attached with Atal Ji, I will be with Modi Ji and do anything he says. He won the seat from Gurdaspur, Punjab with a margin of 82,549 votes as he stood against rival Indian National Congress contestant Sunil Jakhar.

Sunny Deol started his acting career with Betaab in 1983 for which he was nominated for Filmfare award for Best Actor. Since then he has worked in more than fifty films among which some of his best works are- Sunny, Manzil Manzil, Sohni Mahiwal, Arjun, Zabardust, Sultanat, Yateem, Vardi, Tridev, Majboor, Inteqam, Ghayal, Darr, Damini, Lootere, Himmat, Jeet, Ghatak: lethal, Ajay, Ziddi, Border, Qahar, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Yeh raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Kasam, Indian, Maa Tujhe Salam, Karz: The burden of Truth, Kaisa Khoon ke and many more.

