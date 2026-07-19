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Home > Entertainment News > Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update

Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update

Action star Sunny Deol made a surprise appearance at the high-profile Pratham Sankalp preview event for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The veteran actor detailed why portraying Lord Hanuman is a complex creative hurdle and provided a crucial update on his current shooting schedule.

Sunny Deol, Image Credits X
Sunny Deol, Image Credits X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 18:48 IST

Promotion efforts for director Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythical magnum opus Ramayana have been finally ramped up in full swing. Prior to the unveiling of the film’s trailer which is set to release at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, the makers organized an event called Pratham Sankalp held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Although the starry event featured some of the leading members of the cast like Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, it was the veteran action hero Sunny Deol who became the center of attention. Making an unexpected appearance at the event, where he received a bowing salute from Ranbir Kapoor as a mark of respect, Sunny Deol revealed for the first time that he would be playing the iconic role of Lord Hanuman. While he talked candidly about the pressure of playing the revered character, he also gave an important update on the production status of the movie.

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Why Portraying Lord Hanuman Is No Ordinary Feat

Given the fact that Sunny Deol is known for projecting his inner strength through acting, he did not fail to point out that acting as Lord Hanuman requires more than action. Expressing his sentiments in front of the excited fans in Delhi, the 68-year-old actor revealed how he feels about the fact that playing Hanuman requires a degree of spirituality as well.

“I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji,” Sunny shared. “I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way, because portraying Hanuman is not easy. But it will be a lot of fun because he is playful, innocent, immensely powerful, loved by everyone, and above all, he is the ultimate devotee of Lord Ram.”

Sunny Deol revealed that the difficulty of acting as Hanuman stems from the fact that acting such a character requires striking a balance between contrasting qualities. It is not simply about being strong or muscular but a combination of fun, innocence, and unmatched fierceness with full dedication to Lord Ram.

The Production Update: A Long Way Journey Ahead

Along with the creative importance of the character, Sunny gave an enormous update about how much actual screen time he had and the pace of his shoot. Speaking to address any doubts about the importance of his part, the actor revealed that fans would have to be patient to enjoy his complete performance.

“To tell you the truth, I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go,” he confessed, revealing that he has only just scratched the surface of his filming schedule.

This schedule coincides beautifully with the twin-structure created by Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. According to trade experts, Ramayana: Part 1, which has been confirmed for a giant release on Diwali 2026, will primarily revolve around the childhood years of Ram and Sita, their exile, and finally the historic kidnapping. As a result of this split structure, Lord Hanuman, played by Sunny, will appear in a minor capacity in the first part before moving on to become an integral part of Ramayana: Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

With the official soundtrack of the movie created by global music giants A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, Ramayana is turning out to be a cinematic phenomenon of all times. As Sunny sought the collective blessings of the audience for such a massive civilizational undertaking, the excitement levels prior to the July 24 trailer launch have reached unprecedented heights.

ALSO READ: YRF Responds To Tanishk Bagchi’s Rs 8 Lakh Pending Royalty Claim For Saiyaara Title Track

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Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update
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Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update

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Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update
Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update
Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update
Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update

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