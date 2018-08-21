After Ghayal and Ghatak, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming periodical drama. Deol, who is currently busy with the promotions of Yamla Pagla Deewana, in Santoshi's film will be essaying the role of the Sikh warrior Fateh Singh.

After Ghayal and Ghatak, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming periodical drama. Deol, who is currently busy with the promotions of Yamla Pagla Deewana, in Santoshi’s film will be essaying the role of the Sikh warrior Fateh Singh. As per the sources, the film will be bankrolled by Tony D’Souza and Vishal Rana. Made under the banners of Echelon Productions along with Sajid Qureshi, the movie is expected to go on the floors from December, this year.

