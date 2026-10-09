Sunny Deol Tore His Jeans After A Heated Argument Over Darr; Why He Stayed Away From Shah Rukh Khan For 16 Years

Sunny Deol’s clash regarding the ending sequence of Darr is among the biggest backroom stories to come out of Bollywood. The actor was upset about how his role as a trained naval commando had been defeated by Shah Rukh Khan’s obsessive character. This led him to get so agitated that he ripped his own jeans while standing with his hands inside his pockets.

Decades later, Sunny has finally explained what happened during that scene and made it clear that he was only angry at himself and not any other actor. He also cleared up the story which has been repeated many times that Shah Rukh and him had not spoken for 16 years since the 1993 film.

Why Was Sunny Deol Angry With Shah Rukh Khan’s Character In Darr?

The movie Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, featured Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mehra, a man obsessed with Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla. In the film, Sunil, played by Sunny, is Kiran’s husband and a naval officer who keeps her away from Rahul.

While Sunny was the hero of the movie, Shah Rukh’s depiction of the villain made him one of the most memorable characters in the film. His stutter while saying Kiran’s name and his obsession were quite disturbing.

Sunny’s point of dispute revolved around the climax of the film. He argued that Sunil, being a commando, could not have been stabbed by Rahul when they were facing each other. The scene would have been more realistic if Sunil had been distracted or attacked from behind. This was an issue regarding the credibility of his character and the way he was depicted in the scene. It is important to note that it did not involve any physical fight between Sunny and Shah Rukh.

Why Did Sunny Deol Tear His Jeans During Darr?

Later, Sunny described getting extremely angry when discussing the movie. With his hands in his pockets, he ripped his jeans while trying to restrain himself from his anger. When he spoke to journalist Shubhankar Mishra in an interview in August 2026, he stated that he was angry at himself and not just at someone else. Also, he did not believe that the reason for his behavior could be insecurity in his profession.

This incident became one of the most popular pieces of trivia in Bollywood, used to describe how intense Sunny is. However, Sunny’s later explanation clarifies this situation: ripping his jeans was his way to express his own frustration during a heated discussion, not an attack on Shah Rukh.

Did Sunny Deol And Shah Rukh Khan Really Avoid Each Other For 16 Years?

The two actors did not speak for around 16 years after Darr, according to accounts of their relationship. But Sunny has pushed back against the idea that he deliberately maintained a personal feud with Shah Rukh throughout that period. In an earlier interview, Sunny explained that he had withdrawn socially and did not meet Shah Rukh. As he put it, there was little opportunity for conversation when the two were not crossing paths.

The distinction matters because the story has often been presented as a bitter rivalry between two stars. Sunny’s own account suggests that the distance was also connected to his tendency to avoid socialising, rather than a continuous confrontation between the two men.

What Did Sunny Deol Say About Shah Rukh Khan Years Later?

In his podcast in August 2026, Sunny stated that major Bollywood stars are his colleagues and not necessarily his close friends. Among them was Shah Rukh, with whom his equation was not that of close friends but that of colleagues. It gives a better explanation of their equation than the rivalry theory that has been doing rounds for decades. Two actors can have differences regarding the film and then continue without becoming close friends.

The film Darr had an interesting casting story as well. According to the screenwriter Honey Irani in an interview in February 2026, Sunny had been offered the role of Rahul in the film but had turned down the offer as he felt that the role would affect his image. Shah Rukh ended up playing the role which went on to become one of the best of his career.

Darr was released in 1993 and marked a milestone in the history of Hindi cinema. Its importance was not just due to Shah Rukh as an antagonist but also because of the creative difference that was made public much later.

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