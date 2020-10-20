Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turned a year older on Monday. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor treated his fans with a new photo in which he can be seen posing with a mountain-themed cake.

“Love you all for all the love you give me,” he wrote in the caption. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with his blue coloured mountain themed cake. Deol kept the birthday a low key affair this time considering the pandemic situation.

On the occasion of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol’s 64th birthday, his father Dharmendra Deol and brother Bobby Deol extended their best wishes to him on Monday. Taking it to Twitter, veteran actor Dharmendra in a tweet (translated), wrote, ” Love you Jelly, live on. You are the voice of my soul.”

With his great blessing🙏…… your soulful good wishes… Sunny’s BIRTHDAY 🎂 CELEBRATIONS Deol style 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QYslnUQFYt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 20, 2020

Whereas brother Bobby attributed the ‘Ghayal’ actor as father and a friend. The father-Son trio has shared the screen together in movies like ‘Apne’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

Marking the silver jubilee anniversary in the show business, actor Bobby Deol had earlier expressed his gratitude in the form of a heartfelt post. The ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ star took to Twitter and penned an emotional and overwhelming message as he celebrated a landmark in the industry.

“It’s been 25 years at the movies for me… A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!” tweeted Bobby.

Alongside the note, the ‘Soldier’ star shared a picture of himself that was made by colliding the poster of his films. The picture read, ’25 Years of Lights Camera Action. Humbled and grateful.’ Elaborating further, he added, “Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits don’t roll out!.”