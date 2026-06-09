Sunny Deol Unveils Batwara 1947 Motion Poster Ahead Of August 2026 Release

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has released its poster. On June 9, 2026, production banner Aamir Khan Productions dropped a powerful first look motion poster, the highly anticipated historical drama has officially undergone a major transformation, the film previously developed under the working title Lahore 1947 has been officially retitled as Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Along with the poster release, the studio also announced the movie’s theatrical release date, scheduling the film to hit cinemas globally on Friday, August 14, 2026, perfectly positioning it to utilize on the Independence Day holiday weekend.

What the Motion Poster Reveals







The newly released teaser offers an intense, fiery glimpse into the harrowing realities of the 1947 Partition. The motion poster opens with a defining tagline: “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage.”

The visuals rapidly transition into a sequence where a blazing slash cuts across the screen, tearing a map of undivided India in half to symbolize the divide. The following visuals depict the chaos and pain of the people amidst the fire that engulfs them..

The teaser also gives a glimpse at the cast within the fire, Sunny Deol can be seen holding a burning stick to protect those around him.

Batwara 1947 Actually Reuniting Bollywood

Beyond its scale, Batwara 1947 is generating massive industry buzz because it brings together a powerhouse trio that defines classic Hindi cinema.

This project marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years. The duo previously delivered generation-defining box office blockbusters like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996).

Taking a step back from the camera, superstar Aamir Khan is backing the film as the primary producer under Aamir Khan Productions alongside Aparna Purohit.

The film’s sound is managed by two masters of the field, featuring an original score and music composed by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 Cast

While Sunny Deol leads the narrative as a fiercely courageous hero navigating the turmoil of Partition, the historical drama boasts an exceptional supporting supporting cast as well.

The project marks the major return of Preity Zinta playing opposite Deol, a role she previously described as one of the most physically and emotionally demanding of her career. Joining them is veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Sunny’s son, Karan Deol, in a pivotal role.

With Sunny Deol riding high on a massive box office wave following the monumental success of Gadar 2, Batwara 1947 is positioned as a massive theatrical event. The film is set to head into a major box office clash on August 14, going head-to-head with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s action-thriller Awarapan 2.

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