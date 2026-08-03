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Home > Entertainment News > Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

Bollywood star Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol offered prayers at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib ahead of the release of Batwara 1947. The father-son duo paid homage at the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, drawing crowds of fans and receiving traditional honors from the Gurdwara management committee.

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visit Shri Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Image Credits- Instagram
Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visit Shri Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 18:28 IST

Bollywood Veteran Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is to be released soon on the bid screen and ahead of its scheduled release the actor visited Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib with his son Karan Deol. The duo sought blessings at the birth site of tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

What happened during Sunny Deol’s visit to Takht Sri Patna Sahib?

The two Deols, wearing the traditional casual wear and head covered in saffron colour, worshipped in the main shrine of the Gurdwara. The two Deols stood folded hands while the special Ardas was conducted for the success, prosperity, and peace for their future film project.

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On their arrival at the Gurdwara, the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee welcomed the actors. The Deols received their traditional Siropa (robe of honour), a mini Kirpan, and the replica of the historic temple.

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A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



“Feeling truly blessed after seeking spiritual light at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib. Beginning this journey of Batwara 1947 with gratitude and prayers.” — Sunny Deol

How did fans in Patna react to the Deol family’s presence?

Sunny Deol’s visit soon came to the notice of Patna residents, who running to the premises of the gurudwara sahib to get a look at the actor. Security and local police officers regulated the crowd as people chanted his famous dialogues from hit films Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

In spite of the crowd rush, the actor greeted the gathered crowd with folded hands before proceeding out.

What do we know about Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Batwara 1947?

Directed by Ani Sharma, Batwara 1947 is a special project which reunites the director with his Gadar lead actor Sunny once again. The film is shot around the story of partition of 1947 which had lasting pain and trauma that people had to face.

The film features an ensemble star cast including:

  • Sunny Deol in the lead role as a formidable freedom fighter.

  • Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta playing pivotal emotional roles.

  • Karan Deol made a featured appearance alongside his father.

Now that the post-production of the movie seems completed and actors actively involved in the marketing and campaigning, it is to be expected that a theatrical release date is to be expected soon. And the excitement that fans have for this film might just make it one of the biggest projects of the year.

ALSO READ: Did Preity Zinta Date Brett Lee? Former Australian Cricketer Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Years Of Rumours

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Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

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Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

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Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

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Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos
Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos
Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos
Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

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