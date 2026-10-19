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Home > Entertainment News > Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…

Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…

Sunny Deol returns in an intense, emotionally charged avatar in the teaser of his upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, unveiled on his 69th birthday on October 19.

Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils
Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 14:59 IST

Sunny Deol returns in an intense, emotionally charged avatar in the teaser of his upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, unveiled on his 69th birthday on October 19. The preview introduces the actor as a grieving father who sets out to uncover the truth behind his daughter’s death, with the story turning towards alleged malpractice in the medical system. Directed by M Padmakumar, the crime thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. 

What Happens In Suryaa Teaser?

The teaser opens with Sunny Deol’s character questioning the medical profession, suggesting that some doctors prioritise commissions over patients. The narrative then shifts to his personal tragedy, as the death of his daughter pushes him to investigate what went wrong and confront the system.

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Deol plays a police officer and a family man whose life changes after the loss. The footage hints at an emotionally driven investigation, with the actor returning to the angry-man image that became a defining part of his screen persona. However, the film also appears to explore grief and a father’s search for answers beyond its action sequences. 

Watch The Trailer

Suryaa Cast, Director And Release Date

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak features Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tinu Anand, Jisshu Sengupta, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty and Virti Vaghani, among others. The film is presented by Kamal Mukut and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut. 

Suryaa is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, starring Joju George and directed by Padmakumar. The original film follows a retired police officer who becomes involved in an investigation that uncovers disturbing secrets. The Hindi version brings the filmmaker back to the story with Sunny Deol in the lead role. 

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026. Its teaser introduces a story that combines a father’s personal loss with questions about accountability in the medical system. 

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Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…
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Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…

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Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…
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Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…
Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…
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