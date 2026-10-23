Sunny Deol’s Suryaa Faces Trouble Before Release: IMA’s Objections, Ban Demand And CBFC’s Response Explained

The upcoming movie of Sunny Deol titled Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is now embroiled in controversy prior to its release on the silver screen because the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed an objection regarding the portrayal of the medical profession in the film’s promotional videos. The doctors’ body has approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India with an appeal for an independent assessment of the movie, besides seeking a ban if required in case it violates the laws.

The controversy arose over the fact that there is a possibility of a negative perception of doctors and health-care workers through the film’s teasers and trailers. In addition, IMA has objected to certain scenes in which doctors were shown being harmed without justification. On the other hand, CBFC has made it clear that the film has not yet been certified by it.

Why Has the IMA Objected To Sunny Deol’s Suryaa?

In its communication to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IMA questioned the broader message conveyed by the film’s promotional material. According to the association, the content risks presenting corruption and unethical conduct as problems that characterise the medical profession as a whole, rather than as misconduct involving particular individuals.

The association has maintained that malpractice in healthcare should be addressed through appropriate legal proceedings and professional disciplinary mechanisms. However, it has argued that the actions of some individuals should not undermine public confidence in doctors who carry out their responsibilities honestly. A second concern relates to the depiction of physical attacks on doctors, nurses and other hospital staff. The IMA has objected to what it sees as the presentation of such violence in a favourable light, warning that this could blur the distinction between exposing wrongdoing and legitimising attacks on healthcare workers.

The association has stressed that its position should not be interpreted as opposition to stories about medical corruption. Rather, its concern is that a film should not generalise alleged wrongdoing across an entire profession or portray violence against healthcare workers as an acceptable form of justice.

What Action Has The IMA Demanded?

The IMA has made three main requests to the government. Firstly, it wants the ministry to organize an independent review of the film and analyze the representation of the medical profession in the movie. Secondly, the IMA has demanded some corrective actions from the producers of the film due to the misleading generalizations and the image of violence against the healthcare workers.

The third request of the IMA is the possible prohibition of the film or other necessary actions if the content of the movie violates relevant laws. Hence, the call for the possible ban of the movie is one of the requests of the association to the ministry and not the announcement of the government decision.

Moreover, this controversy involves the broader issue of the balance between the drama of the film that portrays the corruption in public professions and the danger of stereotype creation. In this particular case, the complaint of the IMA concerns the image that the promotional material gives.

What Has The CBFC Said About The Controversy?

Amid the objections, the CBFC has clarified through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry that Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has not been submitted for certification. The clarification, as reported by ANI, establishes the film’s current position in the certification process. The board has not yet examined the film for certification, and no certification decision has been issued.

This distinction is important because the controversy surrounding the promotional material and the film’s formal certification process are separate matters. The IMA has asked the government to review its concerns, but the CBFC’s clarification does not amount to either approval or rejection of the film. Whether the filmmakers make any changes or the ministry takes further action remains to be seen.

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