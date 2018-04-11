Actress Sunny Leone has a beautiful message for her husband Daniel Weber's on their marriage anniversary. The diva posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote a heart-warming message to her darling husband.

It is sizzling Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber’s marriage anniversary today and looks like the social media is abuzz with people pouring in wishes for the lovely couple. Latest reports say that Sunny has written a beautiful message for her husband on their anniversary to express her love for Daniel on her Instagram account. The actress, who is one of the most successful actresses in the B-town is happily married to her husband and the adorable couple is celebrating their seven years of marriage today.

And to wish her to darling husband Sunny took to her Instagram handle and wrote “7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us!I can say that I love you more today then I did that day!We are on this crazy journey of life together!Love you so much @DanielWeber99 Happy Anniversary!!” Moreover, despite her marriage, she is a very successful actress in the film industry, which is rarely seen. The actress and her husband are parents to three beautiful kids.

Sunny and Daniel had adopted their first child a baby girl Nisha last year from the Latur district of Maharashtra, while the other two are their two sons Noah and Asher are products of surrogacy. Sunny is very active on the social media platform, who keeps on treating her die-hard fans with at least one drool-worthy click every passing day. She is a trendsetter in the industry and a fashion icon for all the youngsters.

