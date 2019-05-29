Once again becoming the talk of the town, Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi are coming together for a movie. As announced earlier, Sunny Leone will be the lead actor for a horror comedy titled Coca Cola and now, Mandana Karimi has been signed for the same. The movie will be helmed by the aced director Prasad Tatikeni and bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal.

Bollywood hotties Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi have been setting the internet on fire with their hot and happening photos. Popular for their sultry avatars, both the ladies have gathered a massive fan following for them and never fail to impress them. Once again becoming the talk of the town, Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi are coming together for a movie. As announced earlier, Sunny Leone will be the lead actor for a horror comedy titled Coca Cola and now, Mandana Karimi has been signed for the same.

The plot seems to be an interesting one and the two hotties have doubled the excitement for it. Mandana Karimi expressed her happiness saying that she thinks it is a very interesting story and she has never done something like this before. Adding up to it, Mandana said that she is looking forward to start the shoot schedules.

When Mandana Karimi was asked questions on working alongside Sunny Leone, she said that she has met her a few events that they did together and Sunny is lovely. Mandana further added that they have a big surprise for the audience through this movie. Soon after the announcement of the movie and the cast, fans have been showering their love and blessings.

The movie will be helmed by the aced director Prasad Tatikeni and bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal. The film is scheduled to go on floors in this coming month only and the shooting will take in Noida.

On the other hand, Sunny Leone has a knit full of projects and is busy in shuffling schedules for all of it. The diva is hosting a reality show on one side and on the other, she is caught up with her South Indian movie. Sunny Leone is soon going to make her debut in the South Indian Film industry and the fans are more than excited for it.

