Bollywood actor and former porn star Sunny Leone, who is currently riding on the success of her recent biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, is busy shooting for MTV Splitsvilla which she hosts along with Rannvijay Singh, recently took social media by storm after she posted an adorable photo on her Instagram account. In the photo, Sunny is sitting on a rock wearing a floral print dress and the best part about the photo is that Sunny, who is already looking like a happy sunshine is surrounded by sunflowers and that is exactly what magnificint about the picture is.

With minimal make-up and open wet hair, Sunny’s smile is priceless in the photo which has taken over the Internet. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Sunny wrote that she is just hanging out with sunflowers sitting on a rock and it is a lot of fun!

As soon as the picture surfaced on the Internet, the picture has taken the Internet by storm. Sunny is a successful Bollywood actor who is also the ultimate item girl of Bollywood. She has won millions of hearts with her sexy dance moves on songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among many others.

The former adult star entered Bollywood after she participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. She further featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, One Night Stand, among many others.

The recent biopic web-series on Sunny Leone titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has received positive reviews from fans and is being loved by many. The biopic narrates her life journey from a porn star to a Bollywood actor.

