After entertaining fans in Arjun Patiala, Sunny Leone who gave out her fake number unintentionally brought trouble to a Delhi guy who got harassed by many. Now, Sunny Leone has apologized to the guy for unintentionally bringing him trouble.

A Delhi man named Puneet Agarwal received more than three hundred calls ever since his number got leaked in Arjun Patiala unintentionally by Sunny Leone in a song with Diljit Dosanjh. The man had to go through various sleepless nights all because of a fictional number getting leaked online and bringing him a load of trouble. Amusingly, people actually thought it was Sunny Leone’s real number and dialed it a couple of times thinking the actress really gave out her number. Turns out, the number belonged to a Delhi based guy who was harassed by both men and women at odd hours of the day.

Petrified of this harassment, the man filed a complaint with the Maurya enclave police station and also claimed that he would sue Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijayan for harassment that he faced. Among many people who contacted Puneet also tried video calling him and hurled abuses at Puneet when he didn’t comply.

In the statement, on July 26, 2019, the movie released and he started receiving texts and calls from unknown numbers asking for Sunny Leone. Initially, he felt like it is a prank but when he got to know the makers used his number in the song which led to three-four days of trauma and harassment. Furthermore, the statement said that he was being abused by many and asked him to do dirty favors. Police have not taken any action till date and just gave him assurances.

Meanwhile, when Sunny leone was informed about the incident she apologized and said that she didn’t mean for this to happen and tried to laugh it off by saying maybe some interesting people would have called him. On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Coca Cola with Mandana Karimi.

