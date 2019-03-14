Sunny Leone video: The Babydoll of Bollywood and one of the sexiest Bollywood item girls, Sunny Leone has been raising the heat with her sexy and hot Instagram videos and photos and her latest video has taken over the Internet!

Sunny Leone became an overnight sensation after her sizzling dance performance in item song Baby Doll Main Sone Di

Sunny Leone video: Former porn star and the sizzling Bollywood item queen who has been setting the Internet ablaze every now and then with her sizzling and sexy photos as well as videos and her latest Instagram video in which she is seen enjoying an auto ride with her hair stylist and team and they are all looking very cute in the video. Sunny Leone is currently in Thailand where she is having a gala time and has been sharing adorable photos and videos from her trip. Sunny has been busy with her shoots and upcoming projects but never fails to impress fans with her sexy photos and videos.

Sunny Leone, who was earlier in the pornographic film industry, participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 5th season post which she made her grand Bollywood debut with Jism 2. Sunny Leone has worked in a number of Bollywood films and will also be seen in Tamil and Telugu films.

Sunny Leone became an overnight sensation after her sizzling dance performance in item song Baby Doll Main Sone Di after which she has featured in a number of item songs such as Pink Lips, Laila Main Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among several others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More