Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is currently in Baku with her hubby Daniel Weber and is having an amazing time there! She posted an adorable photo with Daniel on Saturday morning in which the couple can be seen posing on the streets of Baku. The photo has taken over the Internet.

While Sunny Leone looks stunning in a black overcoat along with blue denims, Daniel Weber looks dapper in a black jacket and denims. If we go by Sunny Leone’s caption, it feels like it is very cold in Baku and hence they are both all covered with warm clothes. The photo was posted by Sunny Leone on Saturday morning and is being circulated by her several fan pages on social media and especially on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sunny Leone has a massive fan following of over 15.6 million on Instagram and is also known as the Instagram queen. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films and has featured in a number of item songs such as Pink Lips, Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, among many others. Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities.

