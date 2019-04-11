Sunny Leone recently posted a TikTok video of herself dancing on the famous party anthem song, Teri Aankhiya Ka Yo Kajal. starring Sapna Choudhary in lead role. By the looks of the video Sunny Leone is giving tough completion to the Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary.

Former adult star Sunny Leone recently took to her official TikTok handle to share a video of hers where she is dancing on the famous Haryanvi Song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal with her friend. Dressed in her gym attire, Sunny looks hot as ever as she did the infamous naagin steps and rolled on the floor while she shot mock air guns with her friend.

The original song has crossed 403 million views on youtube and has been bankrolled under the banner Sonotek. The song feature Sapna Choudhary in the lead role as she dances her heart out in the video. Dressed in all black suit Sapna is a sight to behold in the viral item number! The song has been crooned by DC Madana, written by Veer Bhaiya and the music has been given by Vr Bros. The song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo s from the album Suit Tera Patla Volume 2.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s TikTok video here:

The Bollywood diva Sunny Leone in a short span of time has surely created a mark in the industry with her movies and her hit party anthem songs. Some of her songs and movies which have made her a social media sensation are- Laila main Laila, Desi look, Baby doll, Aaj Phir, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, Khuda Bhi, Zaalima, Udi Udi Jaye, Desi look, Chaar bottle vodka, and many other such songs.

On the other hand Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who is known for her hit songs is an internet sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Some of her songs are- Chetak, Ignore, Haat ja Tau, Tring Tring, Tu cheej lajawaab, Chhori bindass 2, Chand Mera, and many more such songs which have made her such a big star.

