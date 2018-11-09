Sunny Leone former porn star is currently hosting Splitsvilla which is a popular reality game show which airs on MTV and she officially entered Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of controversial TV show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Check out her latest photo.

Former adult star and Bollywood queen Sunny Leone has once again taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram post. Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, Karenjit Kaur popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone is dressed in a pink shimmery slip and a frilled long skirt, she has complemented her belly dancing look with a black golden belt. In the picture, she is posing around a ladder and has captioned her picture as just hanging around. Social media sensation Sunny Leone has a huge fan following of 15.9 million soon going to be 16 million on Instagram. Her picture has already garnered 109,617 likes in a span of just an hour.

The Bollywood diva is currently riding high on the success of her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. On the work front, Sunny Leone will be making her Malayalam as well as her Tamil debut with Veeramdevi. She rose to fame when she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 5 in 2011. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, she was approached by many Bollywood directors among which she made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 in 2012. Take a look at her pictures here:

