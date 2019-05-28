Sunny Leone bikini photos: Bollywood stunner and former Bigg Boss contestant Sunny Leone's bikini photos have been breaking the Internet have a look!

Sunny Leone bikini photos: Former porn star and Sunny Leone has left no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy and hot Instagram photos as well as videos which have set Internet! Her bikini photos in which she is seen flaunting her sexy body and hot curves have set the Internet on fire! Sunny Leone has flawless skin, toned legs, hot body and is also an amazing dancer who has starred in several hot item numbers in Bollywood movies.

Sunny Leone was earlier one of the most popular porn stars and later began her career in Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of Indian television reality show Bigg Boss which is one of the most controversial reality shows hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and they have three beautiful kids. Sunny Leone has been ruling Bollywood for many years now with her sizzling dance numbers and she will now be seen in Tamil and Malayalam movies and item numbers as well.

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit erotic-thriller Jism 2 and later starred in movies like Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Hate Story 2, Luv U Alia, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, among many others.

Sunny Leone also has millions of followers on her official Instagram account and she is one of the most searched celebrities on Google. Sunny Leone has featured in several hit item numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Choli Blockbuster, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Shake That Booty, Low Aana Lifeu, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App