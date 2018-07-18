Karan Jeet Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Leaked: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's much-awaited biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which was streaming on the Zee5 original has been leaked online. According to reports, Karan Jeet Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Leaked on TamilRockers.com.

Karan Jeet Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Leaked on TamilRockers.com. The biopic web-series of Bollywood diva Sunny Leone titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been leaked online, according to latest media reports. The biopic web-series, which started streaming on Zee5 originals, was leaked on TamilRockers.com, the same website where previously Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games was leaked. Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone talks about her rollercoaster journey from a little girl who was born in an Indian-Canadian Sikh family and who later chooses to join the pornographic industry.

It narrates her journey from entering the porn film industry, becoming the most sensational porn star and then her entry into Bollywood. The biopic web-series received a mixed response from the audience and while many said that a biopic should not be made on a former porn star, many praised Sunny for her own decisions and also applauded her for facing a tough life during her childhood days like a true fighter.

See Screenshot: Karan Jeet Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Leaked on Tamilrockers

Sunny Leone, who is a former adult star, participated in the sixth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2.

The diva has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, among many others.

She also hosts reality game show Splitsvilla that airs on MTV. Sunny is now a proud mother of three kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah and Asher. She has a massive fan following on social media and is one of the most searched Bollywood celebrities.

The trailer of Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone created a lot of buzz on social media and was trending on social media site Twitter on number one position. She is one of the most talked about Bollywood celebs.

Watch Trailer: Karan Jeet Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

