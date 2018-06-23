Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently shared a cute picture with hubby Daniel Weber on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she confirmed that the web-series based on her life will soon be streaming on Zee5. On the work front, Sunny Leone is working for the upcoming season of the reality show Splitsvilla.

After making headlines with an adorable family picture, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is back with another delight for her fans. In a supercute picture with her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone is giving all the couples out their some major couple goals. In the picture, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weiber can be seen making a “V” for victory sign, while Sunny can be seen riding on Daniel’s shoulder. The picture, on the whole, is looking way sunnier than the sunny day captured in the video.

Apparently, Sunny has also confirmed that the web series based on her life – Karenjit Kaur — will be soon streaming on Zee5. In the caption of her Instagram post, Sunny Leone said that she is extremely proud of the entire cast and the shooting of the show has been so emotional for her.

On the work front, Sunny is currently working to make her Tamil debut with the film Veermahadevi. For the first time, the sultry dancer will be performing action scenes onscreen. The actor is also working for the upcoming season of the reality show Splitsvilla.

A few days back, Sunny along with hubby Daniel Weber and their half-year-old daughter, Nisha Weber posted a cute picture that sent their fans into a frenzy.

Another picture shared by Daniel on his Instagram handle with kids – Asher and Noah, was heavenly and the fans cannot stop looking at them. The pictures were shared by Daniell and Sunny on the occasion of Father’s Day.

However, for some people, the pictures shared by Sunny and Danny were not easy to digest. The couple got trolled and criticised for posting a nude family picture. While some indulged in shaming the family, there were a few who supported Sunny and Danny for their brave shoot.

