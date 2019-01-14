The Baby Doll Main Sone Di fame, Sunny Leone has not only been entertaining us with her item songs and films but even her social media posts are a big treat for her millions and followers and admirers on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and photo-sharing app Instagram. Sunny Leone, who is a phenomenal dancer and a great actress is one of the top most searched social media personalities.

Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram photo which was shared by the Ragini MMS 2 actress on her Instagram account on Monday has broken all records! In the photo, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sexy black and silver crop top with a high-slit skirt and the photo and her pose is just too hot to handle! Sunny Leone is a shining and a rising star who has become one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities! A former porn star and an ex Bigg Boss contestant, Sunny Leone never fails to spread magic with her stunning and adorable Instagram photos!

Sunny Leone will now be making her debut in the Tamil and Telugu film industry as well.

