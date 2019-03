Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone, who is also an Internet sensation has once again taken social media by storm and has set the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Sunday!

Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood stunner and former porn star Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her sexy, stunning, hot and gorgeous photos which take the Internet by storm! In the latest picture shared by the One Night Stand actress on her official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, the former adult star looks breathtaking in a sexy white shirt!

Her pink earrings and the striking expressions are to die for! Sunny Leone is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses and an item queen who has featured in a number Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, among many others and has also appeared in a number of item songs which became extremely popular such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Laila Main Laila, among many others.

Sunny Leone was one of the most popular porn stars across the globe and she later quit her pornographic career and participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut. She has also hosted several television shows such as MTV Splitsvilla, among a few others and she will also be making her debut in the Tamil film industry very soon.

