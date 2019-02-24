Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood's Baby Doll and one of the best dancers in the Indian film industry, Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her sultry and hot photos. Her latest photo on Instagram has set social media on fire!

Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone never fails to impress fans with her sexy, stunning, hot, gorgeous and sultry photos which she posts on her Instagram account. May it be her cute dance videos or her sexy photos from the sets of her films or her adorable selfies, Sunny Leone is the ultimate Internet sensation with more than 18.9 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest photo shared by Sunny Leone on her official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, the diva is looking breathtaking in a stunning silver body-hugging dress.

Her flawless skin and the magical eyes are to die for! Sunny Leone is a former porn star and is currently one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She made her debut in 2012 with Jism 2 and post that she has featured in a number of Bollywood films and item songs such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Main Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Pink Lips, among many others.

Sunny Leone will be soon making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Veeramadevi and has also been hosting several reality TV shows such as MTV Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone is married to American businessman Daniel Weber who also manages her work.

