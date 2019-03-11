Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a stunning silver lehenga-choli has gone viral on social media. The Ragini MMS 2 star is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the pic.

Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone never fails to impress fans and followers with her sexy, sizzling and stunning Instagram photos. The former porn star has over 19.3 million followers on her official Instagram account. and her latest photo in a stunning silver lehenga is being loved by all her millions of followers and the picture has gone viral on the Internet.

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities and is also an Internet sensation who has been entertaining us with her sexy and sizzling dance moves and sexy item numbers such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka Kaam Mera Roz Ka, Laila Main Laila, among many others. Sunny Leone has a massive fan base across the globe and is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film fraternity.

Sunny Leone has featured in a number of Bollywood films. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Jism 2 and post which she featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, One Night Stand, among many others. Sunny Leone is also a television host and will soon be making her debut in Tamil and Telugu films as well.

