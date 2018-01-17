Even after having a super tight work schedule, Bollywood diva Sunny leone takes out time for her little daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. In a latest interview, Sunny said, "Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life." Sunny and her husband Daniel adopted their Nisha in the year 2017 and have decided to disclose this fact to their daughter in the coming future.

Bollywood superstar Sunny Leone has given new dimensions to motherhood as she gave a brand new life to a baby girl from an orphanage. Sunny and Daniel named their little princess Nisha Kaur Weber. In an interview with a leading daily, Sunny revealed that motherhood is the best phase of her life. Although Sunny is constantly juggling between work commitment and taking care of Nisha, she has found the right balance. She said, “I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But, once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule.

Talking about her busy routine, Sunny added, “I have been able to spend my mornings with her before heading to shoot. We allow Nisha on the set sometimes. She mingles with people at lunch, and then heads home. Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life.” When asked by Deccan Chronicles if she plans to reveal the news of her adoption to Nisha, Sunny said, “Nothing will remain a secret for Nisha. Yes! Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute things we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone is expected to make her appearance in the erotic thriller film Tina & Lolo along with ex Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna. Even though the film was scheduled for a release in 2016, the release year was later postponed to 2018. The actor will also be performing an item song in the film Total Dhamaal.

