Bollywood diva and former pornstar Sunny Leone never misses a chance to surprise her fans and followers. On Saturday morning, September 8, Sunny shared her latest workout video which will make you hit the gym right away. In the video, Sunny Leone is seen making an intense cardio session look effortlessly sexy and breathtaking.

When it comes to taking the internet with a storm with her sensational looks and well-toned hot body, trust no one but Bollywood actor and Former pornstar Sunny Leone. Be it raising the temperatures on-screen with her dance moves or making the fans go gaga over her stunning photos on social media, Sunny Leone rules the hearts of millions. However, apart from being a phenomenal dancer, Sunny is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her fitness regimens with her more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

On Saturday morning, Sunny shared her latest video in which she can be seen doing an intense cardio session in the gym. Dressed in a mint tank top paired with skinny leggings, Sunny looks effortlessly sexy as she follows her 7-day shred cardio video.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Sunny captioned that despite getting her b*** kicked in the gym, she is determined to get back in form and do it better. Looking at the hot workout video, Sunny will definitely inspire you to hit the gym today!

Workwise, the diva is gearing to hit the screens with Season 2 of web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. As she is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with co-host Rannvijay Singha, Sunny will mark her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi.

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s sensational photos that take the internet by a storm:

