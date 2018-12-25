Sunny Leone photos: Sunny Leone seems to enjoy her Christmas to the fullest this time. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking alluring dressed in a Christmas outfit, wearing a red off-shoulder pullover with matching accessories.

Sunny Leone photos: Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone leaves no chance of amazing her fans with her hot looks, sexy photoshoots and stunning dance videos. The diva excels in gaining attention by giving major fashion goals to her fans. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking adorable dressed in a Christmas outfit. She is wearing a red off-shoulder pullover with stylish accessories which is complimenting her outfit from every angle. Her slight makeup with nude lipstick is something one cannot miss at all.

The Internet sensation has about 17.3 million followers on Instagram and continues to be fans favourite with her trendy outfits. The diva started her career with Bollywood erotic thriller movie–Jism 2. Post to it, she continued to give a series of hit films like– Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar and One Night Stand. She got married to musician Daniel Weber in 2011 and the couple leaves no chance of astonishing their fans with major couple goals. Apart from acting, the hottie is also a part of various campaigns like– Rock ‘n’ Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon for American cancer society and PETA for animals.

