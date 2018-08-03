Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Veeramadevi which will mark her Telugu debut, recently captured the hearts of 14 million users on Instagram and has reached 14 million followers. The former adult star on Thursday took to her Instagram account and shared a video in order to thank all her followers who have given her so much of love and admiration. Sunny's video has gone viral on social media as she looked adorably cute as she thanked her fans across the globe for giving her so much love.

Sunny Leone also participated in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Veeramadevi which will mark her Telugu debut, recently captured the hearts of 14 million users on Instagram and has reached 14 million followers. The former adult star on Thursday took to her Instagram account and shared a video in order to thank all her followers who have given her so much of love and admiration. Sunny’s video has gone viral on social media as she looked adorably cute as she thanked her fans across the globe for giving her so much love.

Sunny, who keeps treating her fans with stunning, adorable and funny videos on her Instagram account and has become a social media sensation.

Sunny is a former porn star who made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic-thriller Jism 2 after which she featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, among many others.

She also featured in her own biopic web-series titiled Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which has emerged as a huge success. The web-series streams on Zee5 and is being loved by fans. Sunny has a huge fan following on social media and has now touched 14 million followers.

Sunny Leone also participated in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan after which she entered Bollywood. Sunny is not only a stunning diva but a phenomenal dancer who puts the silver screen on fire with her grooving dance moves!

She is married to Daniel Weber and is now a proud mommy of three kids. She adopted a baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber last year and welcomed twins through surrogacy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More