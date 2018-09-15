Recently, Sunny Leone has actually done something stormy and we bet you can afford to miss it. The video is just too hilarious to miss and the top of it features Sunny Leone's never seen side. The video features Sunny along with her crew and they all are busy dancing to the beats Daler Mehndi's trademark song Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities

She is bold and doesn’t give a damn about what her haters think about her. She has succeeded in creating her niche in the Bollywood industry and there are no double thoughts regarding her popularity across the globe. Yes, we are undoubtedly talking about Sunny Leone. Recently, we came to know Sunny, who is adorable, bold, fun-loving and not to forget just amazing. The actor keeps sharing her amazing photos and videos on Instagram and every time she posts any of the two, it just takes the Internet by storm. Recently, Sunny actually did something really stormy and we bet you can afford to miss it. The video is just too hilarious to miss and the top of it features Sunny Leone’s never seen side.

In the video, which has already garnered over 284,095 views in less than an hour is sending Sunny’s fans into a frenzy. The video features Sunny along with her crew and they all are busy dancing to the beats Daler Mehndi’s trademark song Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Suuny and her dancing crew are definitely giving a major competition to Daler Mehndi via this video. Donning ripped jeans paired with a blue and red jacket, Sunny looks just too cute while performing the hilarious dance moves. We bet that once you look at the video, you will definitely watch it more than one time. Here’s take a look:

Isn’t the video is just way too awesome? The video is already a hit on the photo and video sharing platform and the comment section of the video is definitely a proof. Besides the video, Sunny’s Instagram profile is jampacked with these adorable and sexy posts of the diva. Here take a look at them:

