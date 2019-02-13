Sunny Leone, the hottest actress of the B-town never fails to seduce the audience with her hot and sexy dance moves. Here are her best and sexiest dance videos that will make your eyes pop, wanting for more.

While for Sunny, it will be her 2nd appearance in the calendar, she has earned her spot in the calendar.

The Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has always managed to grab the eyeballs of the audience and making her fans drool over her. The former Bigg Boss contestant has done numerous seductive songs displaying her sensuous moves gracefully. Making her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2, the Canadian actress-model enacted in a number of box office hits establishing a successful career in the film industry.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone has played roles in independent mainstream events, films and television series. After her dubutorial, Jism 2, the actress shifted her focus to mainstream acting with the release of Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. She also worked as a red carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards on MTV India. In 2011, she participated in the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss as well as has also hosted the Indian reality show Splitsvilla.

Being the most googled celebrity in India, Leone savours a huge fan base and admiration of millions of fans on social media. We dug up the Internet to bring you her sexiest dance videos to make your Valentine’s week even more special.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More